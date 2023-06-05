We're locking in a huge gain on one stock, plus what to do after a catalyst hits

Shortly after the opening bell, we are selling 25 shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) at roughly $116.10. Following the trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 265 shares of AMD, decreasing its weighting to 1.25% from 1.14%. We are making another small trim in this chipmaker and locking in big profits following the stock's huge 82% run year to date. This trade follows last Tuesday's trim of 25 shares . We are making the call to scale back further on AMD because the stock has been riding the artificial intelligence wave to huge gains but the company's benefit from AI right now remains more speculative, unlike Nvidia (NVDA) who guided revenue $4 billion above analyst forecasts due to an insatiable amount of demand for its AI chips. We are also raising AMD our price target to $120 from $100, but think the upside from here is more muted until more is known about its AI strategy. With this sale, we'll realize a gain of roughly 36% on stock purchased in April of 2022. Separately, we are downgrading our Palo Alto Networks (PANW) rating to a 2. Shares of this cybersecurity leader are trading up about 5% this morning to a brand-new all-time high of roughly $228 after S & P announced the company will be added to the S & P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on June 20. When we started buying PANW in mid-February , we said the company was positioned to be added to the index thanks to management's aggressive push to become profitable on a GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis. The company's fiscal Q3 results cemented its case. It was Palo Alto Networks' fourth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability. Usually we only buy stocks for fundamentals reasons, but we called this potential event as a special catalyst you had to buy ahead of. Stocks tends to jump when it gets included to the index due to the demand that is created by mutual funds and ETFs that are forced to buy the stock at any price to keep their tracking to the index. Even though we think Palo Alto Networks still has more room to run over the long term as the premier cybersecurity player and we are raising our price target to $245 from $230, we would not chase the stock this morning. We are enjoying the pop but would not buy it up here on these artificial gains. Furthermore, the S & P 500 inclusion pop is a catalyst we have been talking about for months. When investing around catalysts, the time to buy is before it happens, not after. For these reasons, we are taking a more thoughtful approach around Palo Alto Networks in the short term as we wait for a better buy point. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Nikesh Arora, Palo Alto Networks Adam Galica | CNBC