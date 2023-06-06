Lawmakers worry Medicare Alzheimer's plan won't ensure access to new treatments

Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-CA) speaks alongside US Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg after a tour of the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach during a press conference at the Port of Long Beach on January 11, 2022 in Long Beach, California.

Two Democratic lawmakers are calling on Medicare to provide more information on how the program will make good on its promise to cover Alzheimer's treatments for seniors.

Rep. Anna Eshoo, the ranking Democrat on the House Subcommittee on Health, and Rep. Nanette Barragan said Medicare has failed to answer basic questions about how its coverage plan will work.

The lawmakers told Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, who heads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), in a letter Monday that it is still "very unclear" how seniors will access the new treatments.

Medicare has promised to cover Alzheimer's antibody treatments on the same day the medications receive full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

The federal health program will cover the treatments through Part B of the program for seniors. Part B typically covers treatments that seniors can't administer at home on their own, such as infusions.

Under this policy, seniors could receive coverage for Eisai and Biogen's antibody-infusion treatment Leqembi as soon as this summer. The FDA is expected to make a decision on Leqembi July 6.

Leqembi slowed cognitive declined by 27% in a clinical trial, though the treatment also carries risks of brain swelling and bleeding.

But Medicare will require patients to visit a doctor who participates in a so-called registry that collects real-world data on how the drug works.

Eshoo and Barragan told Brooks-LaSure that they are worried the registry could present a barrier to care.