Apple's next challenge: It needs apps for its Vision Pro headset, but it's not on sale yet

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks with members of the media next to Apple's new Vision Pro virtual reality headset, during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, June 5, 2023.

On Monday, Apple revealed its $3,500 Vision Pro "spatial computing" headset to the public ahead of a planned launch early next year.

Now Apple needs to convince developers to make apps for it, even though the hardware isn't widely available yet.

App support for the Vision Pro will be critical for its success. While iPad apps will be able to run inside the headset, Apple hopes developers will go beyond porting simple 2D windows to the platform and create full 3D apps that weren't possible before on tablets, phones or laptops.

"We always viewed this first generation device as a new tool/platform for developers — who now have 6+ months until the headset launches — to create the 'killer app' that takes AR/VR from niche to mainstream," wrote Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring in a note Tuesday.

In a technically focused presentation published by Apple on Monday, called the Platforms State of the Union, Apple said developers would be able to simulate apps for Vision Pro inside Xcode, the primary program for building software for Apple devices. Coders can run and debug inside the simulator and navigate around the 3D space using their keyboard or a game controller.

Apple is also planning to give some software makers early access to the hardware. It announced on its website it will take applications for a developer's kit. Apple will also host developers' labs in California, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo, with hardware access. Programmers will have to apply to attend those too.

All this effort is to ensure the app store for the Vision Pro is stocked when it eventually goes on sale.