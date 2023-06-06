Apple's new mixed-reality headset to be a long-term win for the tech giant — and for rival Meta, too

The hefty price tag on Apple 's (AAPL) Vision Pro may prevent the Club holding's first-ever mixed-reality headset from becoming a blockbuster product when it officially comes to market early next year. But we're taking the long view on the tech giant's most significant new device since the Apple Watch nearly a decade ago. We also see knock-on benefits for rival Club name Meta Platforms (META), which unveiled its latest headset last week. Overall, Vision Pro, which debuted at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, should prove to be a net win for the Club portfolio. The product harnesses both virtual- and augmented reality (VR and AR) technologies. Company vs. stock Many tech columnists who tested Vision Pro came away impressed with the hardware itself, with one reviewer calling it "the best headset demo ever." The stock market appears to be less impressed, with Apple stock under pressure since CEO Tim Cook presented the new devic e in a pre-recorded presentation Monday. Shares of Apple were trading around $179 apiece in late trading Tuesday. Still, it's not unusual for a company's fundamentals and its stock performance to be out of sync in the short run. Given augmented-and-virtual-reality headset adoption has been muted overall, investors are likely cautious about Vision Pro's sales prospects, at least in the short term. "We're encouraged by the long-term growth contributions from the headset and Vision Pro app ecosystem, but expect near-term financial contributions to be limited," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a research note. The firm, which maintained a buy rating and $209-per-share target on Apple shares, cited the headset's premium price point as one hurdle to sales. Not only is the Vision Pro's retail price of $3,499 over the $3,000 that most Wall Street analysts had predicted, its early 2024 scheduled launch is later than the market had initially anticipated. D.A. Davidson, meanwhile, downgraded Apple to the equivalent of hold, from buy, on the "belief that any good news from the AR/VR product launch is already reflected in the share price." The firm lowered its price target to $185 per share, from $193. We also harbor some uncertainty around the Vision Pro's adoption curve, but those reservations don't change our own-it, don't-trade-it view on Apple. At $3,499, it's simply not going to be a product for everyone right away — but neither was the iPhone at first. Now, there's well over 1 billion active iPhones in the world. The market is largely focused on the near-term lack of visibility into the Vision Pro's revenue-and-profitability contributions. But we prefer to look out multiple years, knowing that Apple's strategy historically has been two-fold: Get new hardware into the hands of software developers and deliver better and more affordable versions of the product. "The whole process now is to get the thing lower and improve it. That's been Apple's way," Jim Cramer said Tuesday. And adhering to that blueprint over the years has helped Apple enter rarefied investment air , regardless of this week's weakness. A boost to services The Vision Pro stands to bolster Apple's hardware-and-software ecosystem, driving further services revenue growth. It's the services Apple can ultimately sell through this new piece of hardware — as with other devices like the iPhone — that will bring with it far better profitability over the long term. Apple's gross margin on services is about double that of its hardware revenue, according to its financial reports. This is a major factor working to Apple's advantage with the Vision Pro and helps justify a premium price versus competing headsets. As soon as users take it out of the box, it can be integrated into the broader Apple ecosystem and compatible with hundreds of thousands of iPhone and iPad apps. Premium apps meant specifically for the Vision Pro — which also will have its own app store — have the potential to drive services revenue higher, according to Bank of America. However, the firm cautioned that Vision Pro's contribution to Apple's overall services revenue — which totaled a record $20.9 billion during the three months ended April 1— may be limited initially by the simple fact there will be a relatively small number of headsets in use. Bank of America estimates Apple could sell 1.5 million Vision Pros in the product's first full year on the market. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, projects Apple could ship 850,000 Vision Pros in calendar year 2024. For comparison, Apple shipped an estimated 10.8 million iPads in the first three months of 2023 alone, according to market research firm IDC . Implications for Meta Vision Pro shouldn't be seen as a detriment to Meta's products , which currently dominant the AR/VR headset market. Apple's entrance into the market stands to benefit Meta because it will likely entice developers to look for new ways to leverage this emerging world of computing. That's partly down to Apple's partnership with Unity Software (U), a "real-time 3D" content-generation platform. Apple's foray into the space may very well be the catalyst needed to jump start software development for the headset market. One of the major value propositions of developing on the Unity platform is that a developer can create a piece of software one time and deploy it across more than 20 platforms , including Apple's iOS, Meta's Quest, Android and more. Apple's new product gives it the opportunity to leverage its large installed base in order to drive headset adoption, likely winning the premium segment of the market — just as it has with the smartphone market. Meta, on the other hand, is likely to focus on a relatively more cost-conscious segment of the market. Its latest headset, the Meta Quest 3, is priced at $499. Bottom line The Vision Pro may not be material to the near-term financials of a company that booked more than $394 billion in revenue in its fiscal year ended September 2022. But, longer term, it provides another outlet for higher-margin services revenue, strengthening the larger Apple ecosystem that's so central to the iPhone maker's success. More broadly, Vision Pro should boost the competition like Meta by increasing awareness and bringing more people into the world of mixed reality. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AAPL and META. See here for a full list of the stocks.) Apple CEO Tim Cook stands next to the new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images