CNBC Investing Club

Apple's new mixed-reality headset to be a long-term win for the tech giant — and for rival Meta, too

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
Apple CEO Tim Cook stands next to the new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The hefty price tag on Apple's (AAPL) Vision Pro may prevent the Club holding's first-ever mixed-reality headset from becoming a blockbuster product when it officially comes to market early next year. But we're taking the long view on the tech giant's most significant new device since the Apple Watch nearly a decade ago.