Brace for disruption — but A.I. won't eliminate jobs completely, says Singapore's deputy prime minister

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he expects technology — including artificial intelligence — to disrupt the labor market, but it won't eliminate jobs completely.

In fact, technology can make humans more productive and create more jobs, he said at the Asia Tech x Singapore summit on Tuesday.

"I do not believe we will end up with a jobless future, a dystopian jobless future where machines take over humans for everything and humans become upset because technology can replace some tasks," said Wong.

The summit gathers government officials, executives from global companies and consumers over four days to discuss the role of technology in the future.

Wong, who is also the city-state's finance minister, said what will change is "the nature of jobs in blue and white-collar occupations" and warned that the "pace of change will accelerate, the scale of disruptions will increase with time."

He added: "It can also make us more productive in performing other tasks. And by doing so, it will create new tasks and new jobs."