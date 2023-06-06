Canadian wildfire smoke creates hazy skies and unhealthy air quality in New York City

The sun is shrouded as it rises in a hazy, smokey sky behind the Empire State Building, One Vanderbilt and the Chrysler Building in New York City on June 6, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.

New York City has some of the worst air quality in the country this week because of smoke that's drifted south from wildfires burning in Canada.

The ratings for air quality levels across the five boroughs reached into the 150s on Tuesday, according to the U.S. government online platform AirNow. Those levels are considered unhealthy for all people and significantly above exposure recommendations from the World Health Organization.

The sky over the city had an orange glow on Tuesday morning and the sun was largely obscured by a smoky haze. Officials warned residents to limit time outdoors and emphasized that people with respiratory illnesses or heart disease are especially vulnerable to the dangerous air quality conditions.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality health advisory Tuesday for New York, Bronx, Kings, Queens and Richmond counties and the surrounding suburbs.