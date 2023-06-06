Chip giant Arm snubbed London for a NY listing. But the London Stock Exchange hasn't given up hope

Visitors look out to St. Paul's Cathedral from a rooftop in the City of London, UK, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

British tech darling Arm may be ditching its home turf in favor of New York for its highly-anticipated initial public offering — but the CEO of the London Stock Exchange still hopes the company could opt to list in the U.K. one day. "There was a difference between the demands of a listed company in the U.K. versus a listed company in the U.S., and that was one of the rationales why ultimately Arm chose to go to the U.S.," Julia Hoggett told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal at the Money20/20 fintech conference in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Were it not for regulatory differences, Hoggett believes the semiconductor firm would have likely proposed a return to the kind of structure it had before it was acquired by Japan's SoftBank in 2016 — a London listing and an American Depositary Receipt, allowing its shares to be traded on U.S. exchanges.

"I haven't lost hope at all that Arm might have a place in the London market as well in the future, and I think we should absolutely fight for great U.K. tech companies to feel that they have a home here," she said. "I absolutely know there was strong appetite from investors in the U.K. for Arm. And it was always going to be a both sides of the Atlantic trade. The fact that, actually, the U.S. had to fight as hard as they did to get it, I think illustrates how strong our proposition actually is."

London reform