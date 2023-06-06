Cramer says investors should buy this bank stock 'aggressively'

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Tuesday's key moments. Stocks climb MS is a buy Disney+ partners with Apple 1. Stocks climb Equities edged up Tuesday morning following a small selloff Monday, with bank stocks and Big Tech showing strength. But the market still remains largely range-bound ahead the Federal Reserve's meeting next week, with investors closely watching whether the central bank will pause its interest-rate hikes in a likely catalyst for stocks. Treasury yields rose slightly, while oil prices retreated. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs lowered its odds of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months to 25%, from 35%, following Washington's debt-ceiling agreement last week and the stabilization in regional banks. 2. Morgan Stanley is a buy The stock market has misjudged Morgan Stanley (MS) amid the recent turmoil in the banking sector. The firm, which has spent years bolstering its wealth-and-asset-management business, "has the best model, and it is being treated very subpar," Jim Cramer said Tuesday, alluding to the stock's more-than-13% decline over the past three months. "I think members should be buying this stock, and buying it aggressively," he added. That's a view we alluded to in a commentary Monday, writing that we'd be more apt to view the latest rumblings about a possible boost to bank capital requirements through a buyer's lens when it comes Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo (WFC), our other Club financial stock. 3. Disney+ partners with Apple Jim said Club holding Walt Disney 's (DIS) decision to bring its flagship streaming service Disney+ to Apple 's (AAPL) Vision Pro headset is not a reason to buy Disney stock here. However, he suggested the partnership might be a reason for investors to stop selling Disney shares, which have fallen roughly 11% over the past month. "I was surprised to see [Disney CEO] Bob Iger at the Apple presentation because [he] has done a poor job. They've not been able to figure out how to get their costs down...maybe this is a sign of life for Disney," Jim said. Meanwhile, here's our take on Club holding Apple's new product launch. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long MS, WFC, DIS, AAPL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.