Cramer's Lightning Round: Getty is a buy

Julie Coleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Equitrans' year-to-date stock performance.

Equitrans: "That's Senator Manchin's pipeline, and I think it still has a little bit to go, but not that much more because it's had a very, very big run off of $4 level. You've caught a double, so I say let's take half off the table, let the rest run."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Alibaba's year-to-date stock performance.

Alibaba: "Alibaba's the only Chinese stock that I would be recommending if you have to buy a Chinese stock, that would be the one. I don't think you should, but that's the guy."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Snap-on's year-to-date stock performance.

Snap-on: "You bet it is [a buy]. It's a great company."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Jabil's year-to-date stock performance.

Jabil: "At a 52-week high? No, I prefer to wait, let's have a bit of a pullback, maybe, a 10% pullback, and then you can pull the trigger."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Getty's year-to-date stock performance.

Getty: "I'll tell you, it's a company that I didn't really think much of until, frankly, Jensen Huang mentioned it as part of his AI revolution , so I think, you know what? [buy, buy, buy!]"

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
General Electric's year-to-date stock performance.

General Electric: "GE goes higher. [buy, buy, buy!]"

