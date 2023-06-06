Cramer's Lightning Round: Getty is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Equitrans' year-to-date stock performance.

Equitrans : "That's Senator Manchin's pipeline, and I think it still has a little bit to go, but not that much more because it's had a very, very big run off of $4 level. You've caught a double, so I say let's take half off the table, let the rest run."

Alibaba : "Alibaba's the only Chinese stock that I would be recommending if you have to buy a Chinese stock, that would be the one. I don't think you should, but that's the guy."

Snap-on : "You bet it is [a buy]. It's a great company."

Jabil : "At a 52-week high? No, I prefer to wait, let's have a bit of a pullback, maybe, a 10% pullback, and then you can pull the trigger."

Getty : "I'll tell you, it's a company that I didn't really think much of until, frankly, Jensen Huang mentioned it as part of his AI revolution , so I think, you know what? [buy, buy, buy!]"

General Electric : "GE goes higher. [buy, buy, buy!]"

