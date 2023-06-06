European stocks head for mixed open amid downbeat market sentiment

There are opportunities for investors — but also potential minefields — when the debt ceiling is lifted, such as an influx of Treasurys, according to some analysts.

In a June 4 report, Citi said it expects a net increase of about $400 billion in U.S. Treasury bill issuance in the near term — the bulk of it in short-duration bills.

Here's how analysts recommend trading the debt ceiling aftermath.

— Weizhen Tan