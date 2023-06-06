Japan's yen is weakening again, prompting talk of another intervention worth billions of dollars

With the Bank of Japan maintaining its ultra dovish stance of negative interest rates, the rate differentials between the U.S. and Japan's central bank will persist, said Goldman Sachs economists. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon

"Now that USD-JPY has broken above 140 (on the back of higher U.S. yields), we think there will soon be questions about potential MoF [Ministry of Finance] intervention," she wrote in a Thursday research note. However, pointing to recent language used by Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, she added that immediate action seems less likely. "The language used is definitely not as tough compared to the lead up to the September 2022 intervention," she said. Masato Kanda, Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, told reporters last week that the government would step in if needed as the yen showed further weakening, according to Nikkei. Kanda's comments came after an unscheduled meeting between officials at Japan's Finance Ministry, the publication reported. Chew said, "We will look out for words like 'sense of urgency', 'excessive', 'one-sided', 'ready to act', coming from more speakers including Kanda or even Prime Minister [Fumio] Kishida."

On watch for 145

This time, government officials could intervene when the yen reaches the 145 level against the greenback, Chew said. She noted the month-on-month change seen in the currency before the intervention in September had a range of 6% to 8%. The recent movements in the currency shows a 4% to 5% range, she added. "To get to above 6% m-o-m, USD-JPY would have to rise to 145," she said.

watch now