Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Tuesday

My top 10 things to watch Tuesday, June 6 1. The federal government versus the crypto industry. The SEC before the bell Tuesday sues Coinbase (COIN), accusing the company of acting as an unregistered broker and exchange. Coinbase, whose shares sank 20% on the news, did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. 2. The action taken by the top U.S. securities regulator comes one day after it sued Binance and founder Changpeng Zhao, alleging the comingling of funds. The SEC also says Binance used market-making firms it controlled to inflate trading prices and profit off of their customers. Binance dismissed the charges. 3. Price target boosts on Wall Street for Club name Apple (AAPL) after the tech giant unveiled a new mixed-reality headset. While keeping their buy-rating equivalents, Wells Fargo goes to $210 per share from $185 and Credit Suisse goes to $200 from $188. Others are not as positive: Deutsche Bank cites hefty $3,499 starting price for Vision Pro. DA Davidson says the device is already priced into the stock. 4. We see it differently, looking at the promise of the headset not really being about the headset. Ahead of Monday's Vision Pro announcement, Apple shares hit an all-time high. The headset was the "one more thing" at Apple's developers conference kickoff presentation. The stock, however, turned lower by the end of the session. 5. Bank of America says to hold Molson Coors (TAP) amid the Bud Light boycott. Boosts price target on TAP to $68 per share from $54. In beer, we own and like Corona and Modelo maker Constellation Brands (STZ). In a recent commentary, we argued the case for STZ over TAP . Jefferies increases STZ price target to $293 from $285; keeps buy rating. 6. Dollar General (DG) downgraded by Wells Fargo to equal weight from overweight (hold from buy). Cuts price target to $165 per share from $178. Amazing how much this one is now hated after a train wreck of a quarter. I think cost-conscience consumers are going to Walmart (WMT) and Club name Costco (COST) 7. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are set for a relatively flat open; one week out from the start of the Fed's two-day June meeting. Friday's strong jobs report did little to steer market odds away for an interest rate hike pause next week, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. 8. Chances for a Fed rate increase in July stands at roughly 52% in favor. May inflation data is out next week while Fed policymakers gather to deliberate monetary policy. Questions remain whether the Fed has done enough already to tamp down inflation and cool the labor market, or whether there's more to do. 9. Spice maker McCormick (MKC) gets a double upgrade to buy from underperform (sell) at Bank of America, which also boosts price target to $100 per share from $75. Cites improved outlook for costs and margins as well as easier year-over-year volume comps. Meanwhile, Campbell Soup (CPB) posts solid topline quarterly growth. 10. Atlantic Equities starts FedEx (FDX) with an overweight (buy) rating and $265 per share price target, citing cost-cutting and a move to "flexible, margin enhancing." JPMorgan is more cautious, lowering its PT to $228 from $233 and keeping its neutral rating. Still a self-help situation. Earnings are due out later this month. (See here for a full list of the stock in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade.

