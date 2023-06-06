Kevin Costner mortgaged his 10-acre California property to fund $100 million passion project: 'I believe in the idea and the story'

Kevin Costner is putting his money where his mouth is.

The 68-year-old actor revealed in a recent Deadline interview that he took a mortgage out on one of his California properties to partially fund his latest project "Horizon: An American Saga"—the first of four films set in the pre-and-post Civil War expansion of the American West.

Costner's mortgage on a property he already owns meant taking out a loan against the value of the land and giving the right to his lender to take it if he fails to repay the money with interest.

The property is a sprawling 10-acre plot of undeveloped coastline Costner purchased in 2006 for $28.5 million with plans to build his last family home.

"I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f*cking conniption fit. But it's my life, and I believe in the idea and the story," he told Deadline.

Costner has been working on variations of "Horizon" on and off since 1988 but couldn't find "anybody to make it" with him and agree to finance the $100-million plus production.

"At the end of the day, I'm a storyteller, and I went ahead and put my own money into it," he said about why he decided to take out a mortgage. "I'm not a very good businessman, so, scratch your head, if you will. I don't know why, but I have not let go of this one."