Harvard-trained psychologist: 3 ‘overlooked’ red flags that your job is setting you up for burnout

Burnout manifests differently for everyone, but the root cause is often the same: our jobs.

In 2019, the World Health Organization officially recognized burnout as an occupational phenomenon resulting from "chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed."

Since then, employee burnout has steadily increased: Job burnout is at an all-time high since spring 2021, according to recent research from Future Forum, with over 40% of global workers reporting that they are emotionally spent.

Part of avoiding extreme mental exhaustion and stress is paying attention to the red flags that could indicate your job, or company, may be conducive to burnout, says Debbie Sorensen, a Harvard-trained clinical psychologist in Denver.

Here are the top 3 red flags to watch out for: