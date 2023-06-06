LIVE UPDATES
Evacuations begin as large dam in southern Ukraine breached: live updates
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Ukraine has begun emergency evacuations of residents in parts of the southern Kherson region after claiming that a major dam, the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, had been "blown up" by Russian forces Tuesday.
The South command of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on its Facebook page that the facility had been "blown up" by Russian forces and that "the scale of the destruction, the speed and volume of water, and the probable areas of flooding are being clarified."
CNBC and NBC News have not been able to independently verify Ukraine's claims.
Ukrainian officials warned of potentially devastating flooding in the region and called on residents in 11 areas to leave immediately.
"The water level is rising and everyone who is in the danger zone must: turn off all electrical appliances take documents and essentials take care of loved ones and pets follow the instructions of rescuers and policemen," Ukraine's interior ministry said.
Russia denied damaging the dam, saying instead that Ukraine had undermined the structure. Vladimir Leontiev, the Russian-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, the city where the dam is located, said "night attacks" on the facility had "led to the destruction of the valves" and that "water from the Kakhovka reservoir began to uncontrollably be discharged downstream," according to Russian state news agency Tass.
Leontiev said there was still no need to evacuate the inhabitants of Nova Kakhovka, adding that "we are preparing for the worst consequences, but we hope that they will not happen." He had initially denied there was damage to the dam.
Ukraine says destruction of major dam poses threat to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant
Ukraine's state power agency said the destruction of a major dam in a Russian-controlled area of the country poses an additional threat to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, but the situation is under control.
Ukraine's Energoatom said via Telegram, according to a translation, that "the water level in the Kakhov reservoir is rapidly decreasing, which is an additional threat to the temporarily occupied" Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
"Water from the Kakhovka Reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP. The station's cooling pond is now full: as of 8:00 a.m., the water level is 16.6 meters, which is sufficient for the station's needs," the agency said.
Separately, the International Atomic Energy Agency said via Twitter that it's aware of the reported damage at the dam and experts are closely monitoring the situation at the nuclear power plant. The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog added there was no "immediate safety risk" at the site.
— Sam Meredith
Russia says it thwarted large-scale Ukrainian offensive in Donetsk
Russia's Ministry of Defense said on Telegram that its forces on Sunday morning fought back a large-scale Ukrainian offensive along five points in the southern direction of the annexed Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to a Google translation.
Russia said Ukraine deployed six mechanized and two tank battalions as part of the offensive.
"The enemy's goal was to break through our defenses on the most vulnerable, in his opinion, sector of the front," the Russian ministry said. "The enemy did not achieve his tasks, he had no success."
CNBC could not independently verify those claims.
The daily report of the Ukrainian General Staff only stated Monday that 29 clashes took place near the Luhansk and Donetsk regions on Sunday, according to a Google translation.
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense published no public statements linked to the alleged attack. Kyiv's minister of defense, Oleksii Reznikov, on Sunday posted on Twitter lyrics of Depeche Mode's song "Enjoy the Silence," stating "Words are very unnecessary / They can only do harm," alongside a GIF of a soldier miming a bid for silence.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Ukraine says it destroyed a Russian position near Bakhmut
The commander of Ukraine's ground forces on Monday said Kyiv had destroyed a Russian position near the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
"The defense forces are working. We continue moving forward," Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Telegram, according to a Google translation.
CNBC could not independently verify developments on the ground.
Bakhmut is of both symbolic and strategic importance to Russia, providing a stepping stone for Moscow's forces to advance into the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Turkey, Finland and Sweden to discuss Stockholm's NATO bid on June 12
Turkey, Finland and Sweden will meet June 12 to discuss Stockholm's bid to join the NATO military alliance, which has so far been stalled by Ankara's objections, according to a NATO statement released Sunday.
The announcement followed a meeting of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and newly reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.
Finland and Sweden renounced their long-standing policy of political neutrality following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and jointly applied for NATO membership in June of last year. Finland was accepted and joined the military organization in April.
Stockholm's accession has been delayed by Turkish concerns that Sweden harbors militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara, the United States, the EU and others designated as a terrorist organization.
Belgorod governor says energy facility on fire after drone attack
An energy facility was set on fire following a drone attack in the Russian city of Belgorod, by the Ukrainian border, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram overnight, according to a Google translation.
He added that services were not shut down.
Belgorod has suffered both Ukrainian and domestic offensives in recent days. Earlier, an anti-Kremlin Russian paramilitary group, the Russian Volunteer Corps, on Sunday offered on Telegram to surrender two captive Russian soldiers to Gladkov, if the governor arrived in person to receive them in the Novaya Tavolzhanka locality.
Reuters reported that Gladkov had said he accepted the offer — but the pro-Ukraine group later said the meeting never took place, according to a Google translation.
— Ruxandra Iordache