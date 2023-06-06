Why cryptocurrencies are climbing after the SEC sued the largest U.S. crypto exchange

It's only Tuesday, but the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has already brought legal action against two of the biggest platforms in crypto — and to the surprise of some, crypto prices are climbing. What began as a muted reaction Tuesday to the SEC's lawsuit against Coinbase , the largest U.S. crypto exchange and first publicly listed crypto company, turned into a positive one. Investors took the legal move as a sign of progress for the industry, which often claims a lack of regulatory clarity is impeding its development. At one point in the afternoon, bitcoin and ether had nearly recovered their losses from the previous day's crypto market sell-off, sparked by the SEC's lawsuit against Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world. The SEC alleged Coinbase has been acting as an unregistered broker and exchange, among other complaints, and demanded the company be "permanently restrained and enjoined" from continuing to do so. For investors, that could signal the beginning of the end of the "regulatory dark clouds" that have loomed over the industry since January, according to Bitwise Asset Management's Matt Hougan. "Historically, regulators stepping in to clean up the uglier parts of crypto has been a long-term benefit to the industry — I think that will be true here," Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise, told CNBC. "One wrinkle is it probably disrupts liquidity on one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, and that's never a short-term good." BTC.CM= 5D mountain Bitcoin (BTC) after the SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance It's possible investors got their jitters out during Monday's sell-off. After the SEC brought its suit against Binance, bitcoin fell more than 5% to below $26,000, and its lowest level since March, while ether slid about the same amount to roughly $1,800. To some, it seemed like just a matter of time before the SEC brought action against Coinbase as well. Coinbase and the SEC have been in a legal back-and-forth for several weeks. In March, the securities regulator sent the company a Wells notice, warning it had identified potential violations of U.S. securities law. In April, Coinbase sued the SEC, asking a federal judge to force the regulator to share its answer on the company's July 2022 petition on whether existing securities rule-making processes could be extended to the crypto industry. With that in mind, Tuesday's news was no bombshell to investors. While crypto prices moved higher, Coinbase shares dropped more than 12%. "Coinbase is a vendor in the crypto space, its fortunes are only indirectly tied to the crypto coins and tokens," said Ric Edelman, founder of the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals. "The regulatory actions do not harm bitcoin or ether, but could harm Coinbase, and so its price performance is different from the digital assets themselves. This is further demonstration that Gary Gensler can drive crypto companies out of the U.S., but he can't kill crypto." Crypto's troubles aren't past it just because the Coinbase shoe has finally dropped. Trading volume has been falling since April. At Coinbase alone, it declined 23% from the previous month. Investors are also now anticipating another Fed rate hike, which has typically weighed on crypto prices. Absent clear catalysts such as the banking crisis earlier this year, which pushed crypto prices to their highs of the year, many investors and strategists are expecting sideways trading for several months to come at least. "Investors should expect an uncomfortable market," Hougan said. "The market hates uncertainty and there's still a little bit of uncertainty — this was a reminder of that. We're not all the way through the tunnel yet." The lawsuits come just a couple days after Republican lawmakers released a draft bill that would provide crypto assets and exchanges a clearer regulatory plan. "Until clarifying laws and regulations are released, many companies and investors will defer engagement," Edelman said. "That harms the economy and investors alike." "Crypto prices are up 60% or more YTD, the crypto winter is over," he added. "But the same can't be said for many of the companies engaged in the business."