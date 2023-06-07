China's stimulus could focus on its 'dire' property sector. Here's what economists expect

Unfinished buildings, abandoned part way through construction, in Wuxi, China, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. China's economic recovery is losing momentum after an initial burst in consumer and business activity early in the year, prompting calls for more policy stimulus to bolster growth. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

"We think the overall policy tone for this sector could transfer from stabilizing to cautious stimulating. More efforts would be needed to stop a downward spiral," they wrote.

Critical two months ahead

Citi economists say the stimulus could come as soon as June and more significant measures may be introduced in China's Politburo meeting in July. "The coming two months will be a critical window to act," they said. The economists laid out some options for a property-focused stimulus package from China: more mortgage rate cuts; funding support for property developers; and lowering down payment ratios for second-home purchases.

These steps would follow a potential cut in medium-term lending facility rates or reserve requirement ratio, the report said. The measures would boost housing demand in families, especially those with two or more children outside of core regions of China. "The policymakers will probably have to reconcile any new stimulative measure with the overreaching guideline that 'housing is for living, not for speculation,' even though the mantra could be omitted in upcoming policy meetings," Citi economists wrote.

Don't expect a 'bazooka'

Nomura's Chief China economist Ting Lu said "the situation of China's property sector appears dire." The Japanese investment bank doesn't expect a "bazooka" stimulus package but predicts it will be introduced in a cautious manner. "We believe measures will be introduced in a piecemeal step-by-step manner, and be implemented mainly in tier-2 cities," Nomura economists wrote. They pointed to the latest wording from top policymakers and their emphasis on "security" – how this is an indicator for the scale of a stimulus package to come.

