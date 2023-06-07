Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Rio Tinto is a buy

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Rio Tinto's year-to-date stock performance.

Rio Tinto: "I happen to like Rio Tinto very much. I like the mineral stocks, they're really well-run, as Rio Tinto is, and I think the yield right now is still safe, so you're ok."

Cedar Fair's year-to-date stock performance.

Cedar Fair: "I think it's fine. You see a lot more...I'm not enamored of it, I don't like businesses that are that related with the weather... witness to the fact that we got some crazy thing going on outside, I've never seen it before."

Blackstone Mortgage's year-to-date stock performance.

Blackstone Mortgage: "Here they have mortgages that I do not know about. I don't know what's in them, so I'm going to have to defer and say I don't want to recommend that. I wish I could tell you, listen, I've seen their mortgages, but I haven't."

Marvell Technology's year-to-date stock performance.

Marvell Technology: "Ok, Marvell we've got to be very careful. A lot of rumors today. All they're doing, they're doing very well with Nvidia, I like the stock."

