Cramer's Lightning Round: Rio Tinto is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Rio Tinto's year-to-date stock performance.

Rio Tinto : "I happen to like Rio Tinto very much. I like the mineral stocks, they're really well-run, as Rio Tinto is, and I think the yield right now is still safe, so you're ok."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Cedar Fair's year-to-date stock performance.

Cedar Fair : "I think it's fine. You see a lot more...I'm not enamored of it, I don't like businesses that are that related with the weather... witness to the fact that we got some crazy thing going on outside, I've never seen it before."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Blackstone Mortgage's year-to-date stock performance.

Blackstone Mortgage : "Here they have mortgages that I do not know about. I don't know what's in them, so I'm going to have to defer and say I don't want to recommend that. I wish I could tell you, listen, I've seen their mortgages, but I haven't."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Marvell Technology's year-to-date stock performance.

Marvell Technology : "Ok, Marvell we've got to be very careful. A lot of rumors today. All they're doing, they're doing very well with Nvidia, I like the stock."

watch now