European markets head for cautiously higher open as sentiment slumps

European stocks are heading for a cautiously higher open Wednesday, but sentiment generally remains subdued and markets lack direction.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed overnight as China's trade data missed forecasts, with exports tumbling 7.5% year on year, sharply lower than the 0.4% fall expected, while imports saw a smaller fall of 4.5% year on year, lower than the 8% that was forecast.

U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading after the S&P 500 notched its highest closing level of 2023.