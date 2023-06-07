LIVE UPDATES
European markets head for cautiously higher open as sentiment slumps
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stocks are heading for a cautiously higher open Wednesday, but sentiment generally remains subdued and markets lack direction.
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed overnight as China's trade data missed forecasts, with exports tumbling 7.5% year on year, sharply lower than the 0.4% fall expected, while imports saw a smaller fall of 4.5% year on year, lower than the 8% that was forecast.
U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading after the S&P 500 notched its highest closing level of 2023.
CNBC Pro: These 9 global stocks have raised dividends for the last 30 years
Nine global stocks have raised dividends every year for the past three decades, according to CNBC Pro analysis.
CNBC Pro sieved through more than 92,000 global stocks to identify the companies that consistently reward their shareholders.
— Ganesh Rao
— Ganesh Rao
CNBC Pro: Wall Street pros see the S&P 500 rallying further — and reveal how best to play it
The S&P 500 is going from strength to strength this year, closing at a one-year high last Friday and up over 10% year-to-date.
While many analysts have cautioned that the rally could be a narrow-based one, with gains driven by just a few major tech stocks, some Wall Street pros are expecting the S&P 500 to rally further. They also have some tips on how to trade right now.
— Weizhen Tan
— Weizhen Tan
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are expected to open cautiously higher Wednesday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 1 point lower at 7,631, Germany's DAX 17 points higher at 16,008, France's CAC 5 points higher at 7,218 and Italy's FTSE MIB 5 points higher at 27,057, according to data from IG.
Data releases include Germany's industrial output in April. There are no major earnings releases.
— Holly Ellyatt