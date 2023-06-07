GameStop fires CEO, names Ryan Cohen executive chairman; shares plummet

GameStop fired its CEO Matthew Furlong and appointed its board chairman Ryan Cohen as executive chairman effective immediately, the company said Wednesday.

Shares of GameStop dropped more than 20% in extended trading after the video game retailer announced the termination. It released the news on the same day it reported its revenue dropped and its loss narrowed in its fiscal first quarter compared to the year-ago period.

The company didn't provide a reason for the firing. In a securities filing, GameStop disclosed Furlong was fired on June 5 and said he will be permitted to receive payments and benefits "associated with a termination without cause." Furlong also resigned from the company's board on the same day, which reduced it to just five members.

The filing noted Cohen will be in charge of capital allocation, evaluating potential investments and acquisitions and overseeing the managers of GameStop's holdings.

In a cryptic tweet posted about a half an hour after Furlong's firing was announced, Cohen wrote: "Not for long."

The activist investor and Chewy founder is known for saying very little publicly and making vague statements online.

The decision to part ways with Furlong comes just months after GameStop reported its first quarterly profit in two years while he was at the helm.