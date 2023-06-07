These 9 global stocks have raised dividends for the last 30 years

Nine global stocks have raised dividends every year for the past three decades, according to CNBC Pro analysis. Over the past year, high inflation has weakened the purchasing power of investors who rely on dividend payments as a source of income. But investors in companies that increase their payout rates consistently typically see their total returns keep up with price rises throughout the investment period. Of about 92,000 global stocks screened by CNBC Pro, the following nine consistently rewarded their shareholders. Fortis Canadian firm Fortis has raised its shareholder payout rate every year since 1993. The 138-year-old firm increased its dividend per share by 5.9% in 2022 and currently offers a yield of 3.9%. Shares of the electric and gas utility company, which serves 3.4 million customers, are up 6.37% this year. Earlier this month, as part of its first-quarter earnings, the company also said it will raise its dividends between 4–6% until 2027. "Fortis anticipates that the long-term growth in rate base will drive earnings that support its dividend growth policy, and reduce its payout ratio over time to be in line with historical levels," said Maurice Choy, an analyst at investment bank RBC Capital, in a note to clients on May 3. Choy expects the buy-rated stock to increase by 11% over the next 12 months. Novartis Swiss drug maker Novartis has raised its dividend payments since 1991. Novartis' stock has been on an upward trend recently – rising 8.9% year to date – after moving sideways for more than six months. Analysts believe investor sentiment is changing after the company revealed positive phase 3 results for its new early-breast-cancer drug. "We feel that the strong skepticism that was in place and prevented Novartis shares from performing on the back of a "show-me-first" behavior among investors is fading," said Stifel analyst Eric Le Berrigaud in a note to clients on April 26. "Not only has the group recently reported good news on the product side … but now the financials align on the same good pattern." Novartis' dividend yield is currently 3.5%. NOVNEE-CH 1Y line Roche Like its peer Novartis, Roche , the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics company headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, offers a 3.3% dividend yield. Shares of the company peaked in Dec. 2021 and are currently trading at a discount from those levels. However, analysts are bullish and believe the stock is now undervalued. "Our analysis reveals that the Roche share price continues to trade below the value of the company's "marketed" assets," wrote Berenberg's analyst Luisa Hector in a note to clients on May 17. "In our view, this is unwarranted given its leading Diagnostics business which offers attractive growth with high barriers to entry, the strength of the marketed Pharma business and Roche's continued pipeline delivery (albeit with lower peak sales potential)," she added. ROG-CH 1Y mountain U.K.-listed stocks Cranswick , Sage Group , Spectris , Spirax-Saco , James Halstead , and Ireland's Kerry Group round off the list of companies that have raised their payout rate over the past three decades.