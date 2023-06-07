CNBC Investing Club

Here's one thing AI can do for 3 of our mega-cap tech stocks

Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
Zev Fima@zevfima
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer at Google LLC, speaks during the Google Cloud Next '19 event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Michael Short | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A series of recent deals, announcements and upgrades involving three of the Club's major cloud-computing names all share a common thread: Artificial intelligence.