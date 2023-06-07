Here are tax-savvy ways to donate money, according to a charitable giving expert

LAS VEGAS — Tax savings aren't typically the main reason for philanthropy. But if you're planning to donate money, certain charitable giving strategies provide a bigger tax benefit.

Since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, there's been a higher standard deduction, which makes it harder to claim charitable tax breaks, explained Christopher Hoyt, a law professor at the University of Missouri in Kansas City.

Roughly 33% of taxpayers itemized deductions in 2017, compared to fewer than 10% in 2021, said Hoyt, speaking at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' annual conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

For 2023, the standard deduction is $13,850 for single filers and $27,700 for married couples filing together, and there's no benefit to itemized deductions — including charitable gifts, medical expenses and more — until the combined amount exceeds the standard deduction.

Given these constraints, investors can maximize tax breaks by "bunching gifts," Hoyt said. "Concentrate your gifts in one year, as opposed to spreading them over several."