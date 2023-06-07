'Public nuisance': New York sues Hyundai and Kia, alleging their cars are easy to steal

Hyundai Motor Co. vehicles are displayed at the company's Motorstudio showroom in Goyang, South Korea, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia are being sued for causing a "public nuisance," according to a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court.

New York City is accusing the two firms of failing to install devices that prevent cars from being stolen, after a social media challenge prompted young teens to steal vehicles off the street by hot wiring them using a USB cable.

A viral TikTok challenge started in 2021 and spurred a rise in thefts of Hyundai and Kia cars. Chicago saw a jump of 800% year-on-year in the theft of these cars for the month of August 2022, officials told CNBC at the time. Los Angeles officials also saw an 85% jump compared with the year before.

"In electing profits over safety and deviating from industry norms by not including engine immobilizers as a standard safety feature, Defendants created and maintained a public nuisance," the city said in the filing made in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York.

New York accused the two companies of enabling "this spiraling epidemic" of car thefts.

"This case is a clear example of what happens to public safety when car manufacturers choose not to include standard anti-theft technology in their cars," the filing said. "Making sure cars are not easy to steal protects both property and the public by keeping dangerous drivers in stolen vehicles off the roads," it said.

In response, Hyundai said it made immobilizers standard on all vehicles from November 2021 and had taken measures to reduce the threat of thefts. It also said it is communicating with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to assist its customers.

Kia added that the company is working with law enforcement to combat "car theft and the role social media has played in encouraging it," and that it is "committed to supporting our customers and to vehicle security."