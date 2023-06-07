Bernie Sanders says price of Alzheimer's treatment is unconscionable, calls on HHS to take action

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrives to the U.S. Capitol Building on June 01, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday called on the U.S. Health and Human Services Department to take action to ensure seniors can actually afford the expensive Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi.

Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health Committee, in a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra called the $26,500 annual price tag for Leqembi set by drugmakers Eisai and Biogen "unconscionable."

The Vermont independent said the drug's current cost would put a substantial financial burden on Medicare and increase premiums for seniors. Medicare is the federal program that provides health coverage to primarily older Americans.

Sanders said the "outrageously high price" of Leqembi "will prevent seniors who need this drug from receiving treatment."

The lawmaker wrote that HHS should use its authority to break Leqembi's patent monopoly if Eisai and Biogen refuse to lower the treatment's price.

He also said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services could also limit how much it pays for Leqembi to reflect the drug's actual benefit.

Most Medicare patients suffering from Alzheimer's would not be able to afford the 20% co-payment of more than $5,000 a year for Leqembi, Sanders said. The co-pay for the drug represents a sixth of the $30,000 median income of Medicare beneficiaries, he said.

"That would clearly not just be unaffordable to many seniors it would be an absurd and unfair government policy," wrote Sanders, a democratic socialist who caucuses with the Democratic majority in the Senate.

Co-payments, along with coinsurance and deductibles, are medication and health services costs that patients must personally pay for out of pocket, as opposed to being covered by their health insurance.

Sanders, in his letter, told Becerra, "Mr. Secretary: As you well know, a prescription drug is not effective if a patient who needs that drug cannot afford to take it."

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, a nonprofit organization, has estimated that Leqembi should be sold for $8,900 to $21,500 per year, significantly less than Eisai's list price.