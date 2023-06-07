These oversold stocks are a buy here, Citi says

Amazon and Charles Schwab are among several stocks that have been oversold and are attractive right now, according to Citi. As part of its systemic oversold strategy, Citi identifies names it rates as buy and have been oversold. This strategy posted its second monthly loss of 2023 in May, shedding 4%. Meanwhile, the S & P 500 was relatively flat, adding nearly 0.3% in the month. Stocks have been moving higher in June. However, Citi said its strategy isn't predicated on the overall market being oversold. "We believe that the continued uncertainty is still conducive to the strategy going forward," analyst Hong Li wrote in a note Monday. Here are some of the stocks Citi rates as buy and says are oversold. Amazon may have rallied nearly 46% this year, but it is still oversold, according to Citi. Shares cratered 49% in 2022. The e-commerce giant has been mentioned by several Wall Street analysts as a big beneficiary of artificial intelligence . In April, Amazon started laying off employees in its cloud computing and human resources divisions as part of its previously announced job cuts. The company is also in talks with several wireless carriers to possibly launch a mobile service for Prime members, according to a recent Bloomberg report. Meanwhile, Charles Schwab is down about 33% in 2023. The firm was among those hit during the rout in financial stocks that began with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March. However, Charles Schwab reported better-than-expected earnings per share in April. Real estate investment trusts have also been hit hard this year as the commercial property space suffers. Alexandria Real Estate Equities , down nearly 17% year to date, is among those Citi rates as buy. The company focuses on life science and advanced technology campuses. Janus Henderson portfolio manager Greg Kuhl also recently highlighted the positive outlook for the stock. He said the acceleration of health care innovation will create more demand for laboratory space. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.