Trump says 'No one has told me I'm being indicted,' as aide testifies to Florida grand jury

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a Team Trump volunteer leadership training event held at the Grimes Community Complex on June 01, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa.

Donald Trump on Wednesday said he hasn't been told he's been indicted, while a spokesman for him testified before a Florida federal grand jury investigating the former president's handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

"No one has told me I'm being indicted," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "And I shouldn't be" indicted "because I've done NOTHING wrong."

Earlier Wednesday, Trump called multiple criminal investigations into his actions "the greatest and most vicious instance of ELECTION INTERFERENCE in the history of our Country."

And he said the various federal and state prosecutors handling those probes are "FASCISTS ALL."

An FBI raid on Trump's residence at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, last August uncovered many documents marked classified. The raid occurred three months before Trump announced he would seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.