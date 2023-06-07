Women are held back at work due to 30 biases out of their control, says new study: 'They were never quite right'

Gender bias and discrimination have held women back in the workplace for generations, but new research indicates gender-based judgments barely scratch the surface of ways professional women are criticized throughout their careers.

In a recent study of 913 women who answered open-ended questions, researchers found 30 common personality traits and identity-based characteristics that women say were used against them at work, according to a research summary published in Fast Company.

The women included in the study work in four female-dominated industries in the U.S. (higher education, faith-based nonprofits, law and healthcare), and responded to questions including:

What additional identity factors do you feel have influenced your experiences at work?

Other than gender bias, what types of biases have you encountered at work?

"The summary point that we came to was that it didn't matter what the women were, they were never quite right," Amy Diehl, a researcher on the report alongside Leanne Dzubinski and Amber Stephenson, tells CNBC Make It.

For example, age is a consistent challenge for women leaders: Some say they were told they were too young to lead, while others were deemed too old. There's also a double-standard by gender, as one physician noted: "I am middle-aged, and men my age are seen as mature leaders and women my age as old."

Women receiving this criticism may interpret it as a personal failing or to suppress their career ambitions. As Diehl puts it, a woman who's been told she's too young to be promoted may think, "I just need to wait until I'm older; then I'll be ready to lead."

The 30 characteristics that women say were used against them in the workplace include: