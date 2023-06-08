From the $3,499 Vision Pro to the $17,000 gold Apple Watch, these are 6 of Apple's most expensive products ever
Apple is known for a lot of things, but selling cheap products isn't one of them.
The iPhone maker has long been dinged by critics for pricing its devices, dongles and accessories at a premium. "If you're Apple, you build hardware and you charge as much as you can on it," Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg famously quipped last year.
And while the company has made an effort in recent years to introduce some more affordable devices to its lineup in the form of cheaper iPhone and Apple Watch models, it still knows how to give customers some serious sticker shock.
That was the case this week when Apple unveiled its long-awaited mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro. Packed to the brim with cutting edge technology, the Vision Pro is Apple's first major product launch in almost 10 years.
But when the headset's $3,499 price tag was revealed at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, even the crowd full of Apple diehards couldn't help but groan.
For the price of one Vision Pro, you could buy three iPhone 14 Pro Max phones at $1,099 apiece, two high-end iMacs at $1,699 each or 11 of Zuckerberg's Meta Quest 2 headsets, which sell for $299 a pop.
Whether or not the Vision Pro becomes a hit with customers when it releases next year remains to be seen, but it has already entered the ranks of Apple's priciest devices.
Here are six of Apple's most expensive products ever.
Gold Apple Watch (2015)
Price: $17,000
Though the Apple Watch is now known for its health and wellness-tracking features, when it was initially released it was marketed as a luxury fashion item. Apple released a gold version of the watch in 2015, with prices starting at $10,000 and going as high as $17,000.
Macintosh Portable (1989)
Price: $7,300
Adjusted for inflation: $17,716
Apple's first battery-powered computer makes the current $1,099 MacBook Air look like a bargain. The Macintosh Portable weighed 16 pounds, had a 40 megabyte hard drive and was discontinued by 1991.
Mac Pro (2023)
Price: $6,999
The previous iteration of the Mac Pro made waves in 2019 when internet users realized that selecting every upgrade available on the Apple website could jack up the price from $5,999 to more than $50,000. Tricking out the newly-released Mac Pro model and adding a Pro Display XDR and Pro Stand to your cart will run you just shy of $20,000.
Apple III (1981)
Price: $4,340
Adjusted for inflation: $15,133
Pro Display XDR (2019)
Price: $4,999
Apple's highest-quality display costs $4,999 for the base model, or $5,999 if you opt for nano-texture glass. Adding the Pro Stand will cost you an extra $999.
Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh (1997)
Price: $7,499
Adjusted for inflation: $14,200
This limited edition computer, designed in honor of the company's 20th birthday, was one of Apple's most expensive flops and sold just a few thousand units before being discontinued.
DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!
Get CNBC's free report, 11 Ways to Tell if We're in a Recession, where Kelly Evans reviews the top indicators that a recession is coming or has already begun.