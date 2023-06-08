From the $3,499 Vision Pro to the $17,000 gold Apple Watch, these are 6 of Apple's most expensive products ever

Apple is known for a lot of things, but selling cheap products isn't one of them.

The iPhone maker has long been dinged by critics for pricing its devices, dongles and accessories at a premium. "If you're Apple, you build hardware and you charge as much as you can on it," Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg famously quipped last year.

And while the company has made an effort in recent years to introduce some more affordable devices to its lineup in the form of cheaper iPhone and Apple Watch models, it still knows how to give customers some serious sticker shock.

That was the case this week when Apple unveiled its long-awaited mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro. Packed to the brim with cutting edge technology, the Vision Pro is Apple's first major product launch in almost 10 years.

But when the headset's $3,499 price tag was revealed at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, even the crowd full of Apple diehards couldn't help but groan.

For the price of one Vision Pro, you could buy three iPhone 14 Pro Max phones at $1,099 apiece, two high-end iMacs at $1,699 each or 11 of Zuckerberg's Meta Quest 2 headsets, which sell for $299 a pop.

Whether or not the Vision Pro becomes a hit with customers when it releases next year remains to be seen, but it has already entered the ranks of Apple's priciest devices.

Here are six of Apple's most expensive products ever.