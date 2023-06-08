Americans push back against 'tip creep' — 'It's time to take a stand,' expert says

From self-service fast-food restaurant kiosks to smartphone delivery apps, there are more opportunities to tip for a wider range of services than ever before.

But between the high cost of living and uncertain economy, cash-strapped consumers are starting to tip less — and resent tipping prompts even more.

Fewer consumers now say they "always" tip when dining out compared with last year, according to a new report by Bankrate, or for other services, such as ride-shares, haircuts, food delivery, housekeeping and home repairs.

More from Personal Finance:

Even as inflation rate subsides, prices may stay higher

Here's the inflation breakdown for April 2023, in one chart

Who does inflation hit hardest? Experts weigh in

"Inflation and general economic unease seem to be making Americans stingier with their tipping habits, yet we're confronted with more invitations to tip than ever," said Ted Rossman, Bankrate's senior industry analyst.

Many feel the pressure to tip has increased over the last year, NerdWallet's consumer budgeting report also found.

However, two-thirds of Americans have a negative view about tipping, according to Bankrate, particularly when it comes to contactless and digital payment prompts with pre-determined options that can range between 15% and 35% for each transaction.