Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay away from Novocure

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Plug Power's year-to-date stock performance.

Plug Power : "I've given up on plug power, they've made too many disappointments. You only get so many strikes in this game."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Nuscale Power's year-to-date stock performance.

Nuscale Power : "No, I think it's all hype, not rigorous enough for me to recommend on this show."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon LyondellBasell's year-to-date stock performance.

LyondellBasell : "Very inexpensive stock, I like it, I think you can own it for the long term."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Novocure's year-to-date stock performance.

Novocure : "I'm going to have to accept the verdict of the stock market and say, 'stay away.'"

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Eaton's year-to-date stock performance.

Eaton : "You're absolutely right, Eaton. That's why I get it hit a 52-week high, if it ever comes in, buy, buy, buy."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Realty Income's year-to-date stock performance.

Realty Income : "You want to buy that one. I think that's absolutely great idea."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Owens Corning's year-to-date stock performance.

Owens Corning : "I want you to sell half of it right now, take it off the table, and then let the other half. That used to be because there was a previous CEO, two CEOs ago, used to come on and told a great story. I'm glad you did it, thank you."