Mad Money

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay away from Novocure

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Plug Power's year-to-date stock performance.

Plug Power: "I've given up on plug power, they've made too many disappointments. You only get so many strikes in this game."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Nuscale Power's year-to-date stock performance.

Nuscale Power: "No, I think it's all hype, not rigorous enough for me to recommend on this show."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
LyondellBasell's year-to-date stock performance.

LyondellBasell: "Very inexpensive stock, I like it, I think you can own it for the long term."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Novocure's year-to-date stock performance.

Novocure: "I'm going to have to accept the verdict of the stock market and say, 'stay away.'"

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Eaton's year-to-date stock performance.

Eaton: "You're absolutely right, Eaton. That's why I get it hit a 52-week high, if it ever comes in, buy, buy, buy."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Realty Income's year-to-date stock performance.

Realty Income: "You want to buy that one. I think that's absolutely great idea."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Owens Corning's year-to-date stock performance.

Owens Corning: "I want you to sell half of it right now, take it off the table, and then let the other half. That used to be because there was a previous CEO, two CEOs ago, used to come on and told a great story. I'm glad you did it, thank you."

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com