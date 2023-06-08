Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay away from Novocure

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Plug Power: "I've given up on plug power, they've made too many disappointments. You only get so many strikes in this game."
Nuscale Power: "No, I think it's all hype, not rigorous enough for me to recommend on this show."
LyondellBasell: "Very inexpensive stock, I like it, I think you can own it for the long term."
Novocure: "I'm going to have to accept the verdict of the stock market and say, 'stay away.'"
Eaton: "You're absolutely right, Eaton. That's why I get it hit a 52-week high, if it ever comes in, buy, buy, buy."
Realty Income: "You want to buy that one. I think that's absolutely great idea."
Owens Corning: "I want you to sell half of it right now, take it off the table, and then let the other half. That used to be because there was a previous CEO, two CEOs ago, used to come on and told a great story. I'm glad you did it, thank you."
