Twice as many Europeans see Russia as an adversary since the Ukraine war

Participants of a demonstration against arms deliveries to Ukraine stand in front of a carnival figure of Russian President Putin in a bloodbath in Düsseldorf.

Twice as many Europeans now see Russia as an adversary than did before the war, yet almost half are unconfident that Ukraine will defeat its opponent.

In a multi-country survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), almost two thirds of respondents said they now regarded Russia as an adversary or a rival — double the number of 2021. Public opinion varied broadly across the continent.

Majorities across Denmark, Poland, Sweden and Germany viewed Moscow as an opponent, while only 37% of those surveyed in Italy and 17% in Bulgaria felt the same.

Only one third of respondents said they saw Ukraine winning the war as likely or highly likely, while nearly two fifths (22%) were undecided, and almost half viewed it as unlikely or highly unlikely.

The survey, which comprises public opinion from eleven EU member states — Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden — also found that the majority of Europeans are now in favor of the EU boosting its defense capabilities rather than relying on the U.S.

Almost three quarters (74%) of respondents said the bloc should take steps towards securing its own defense strategy, with the view most pronounced in Hungary, the Netherlands, and Germany. Just 8% said that was unnecessary, as the U.S. will always protect Europe.