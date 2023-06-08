FDA advisors recommend AstraZeneca, Sanofi antibody to protect babies from RSV

A panel of independent advisors to the Food and Drug Administration unanimously recommended Thursday that the antibody nirsevimab be approved for use to protect infants from respiratory syncytial virus, the leading cause of hospitalization among newborns.

If the FDA approves nirsevimab, the antibody would become the first medical intervention available in the U.S. that can protect all infants from RSV. The FDA, which is not obligated to follow the recommendation of its advisory panel, is expected to make a final decision on nirsevimab in the third quarter of this year.

Nirsevimab is a monoclonal antibody made by AstraZeneca. The medication would be marketed by Sanofi .

The advisory panel voted 21-0 to recommend its approval.

In a separate vote, the advisors also recommended nirsevimab's use in children up to two years old who remain vulnerable to the virus in their second RSV season. That vote was 19-2.

RSV kills nearly 100 babies in the United States every year.

Infants hospitalized with RSV often require oxygen support, intravenous fluids and are sometimes placed on a ventilator to support their breathing.

The virus is a major public health threat. A surge in RSV infections last year overwhelmed children's hospitals leading to calls for the Biden administration to declare a public health emergency in response.

RSV circulates at the same time as the flu and Covid-19, which puts added pressure on hospitals.

There is another monoclonal antibody used against RSV called palivizumab. But this antibody is only for preterm infants and those with lung and congenital heart conditions that are high risk of severe disease. Palivizumab also has to be administered monthly.

Nirsevimab, by contrast, would also be administered to healthy infants, who make up a majority of the hospitalizations. It is also given as a single dose, which would make administration easier.

Nirsevimab is not considered a vaccine because it is a monoclonal antibody.

It is unclear whether the federal Vaccines for Children program will provide nirsevimab for uninsured and underinsured children for free because the antibody is regulated as a drug.

Nirsevimab is already approved in Canada, Europe and the United Kingdom.