GM to use Tesla charging network, joining Ford in leveraging the EV leader's tech

DETROIT — General Motors will follow crosstown rival Ford Motor in partnering with Tesla to use the electric vehicle leader's North American charging network and technologies.

Under the deal, GM vehicles will be able to access 12,000 of Tesla's fast chargers using an adapter and the Detroit automaker's EV charging app, starting next year.

GM, like Ford, will also begin installing a charging port used by Tesla, known as NACS, or the North American Charging Standard, instead of the current industry-standard CCS, in its EVs starting in 2025.

GM CEO Mary Barra told CNBC's Phil LeBeau on Thursday that, as a result of a deal, the automaker expects to save up to $400 million of a previously announced $750 million investment to build out EV charging.

The partnerships with now two leading Detroit automakers is a major win for Tesla and its charging technology. It is expected to add pressure on other automakers — as well as the U.S. government, which is investing billions in building out an EV charging network — to adopt Tesla's technology.

Wall Street analysts hailed the Tesla-Ford deal as a "win-win" when that deal was announced last month. Both GM and Tesla stocks were up about 3% during afterhours trading Thursday.

The deal was announced by Barra and Tesla CEO Elon Musk during a live audio discussion on Twitter Spaces. It comes as GM ramps up production of its fully electric vehicles in pursuit of Tesla-level sales volumes in the segment.