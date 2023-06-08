Asia Economy

Japan's GDP revised sharply higher, grew 2.7% in the first quarter on robust spending

Key Points
  • Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected to see growth of 1.9%.
  • Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded by 0.7%, beating estimates by Reuters of 0.5%.
Japan's economy grew an annualized 2.7% in the first quarter of the year, expanding further than earlier estimates of 1.6% made last month, government data showed, as the economy continues to see robust spending.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected to see growth of 1.9%. The Japanese yen strengthened by 0.14% to 139.98 against the U.S. dollar shortly after the release. Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded by 0.7%, beating estimates by Reuters of 0.5%.

