Japan's GDP revised sharply higher, grew 2.7% in the first quarter on robust spending

TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of the Tokyo Tower and city on September 19, 2019.

Japan's economy grew an annualized 2.7% in the first quarter of the year, expanding further than earlier estimates of 1.6% made last month, government data showed, as the economy continues to see robust spending.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected to see growth of 1.9%. The Japanese yen strengthened by 0.14% to 139.98 against the U.S. dollar shortly after the release. Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded by 0.7%, beating estimates by Reuters of 0.5%.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.