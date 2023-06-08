New York Community Bank and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and sectors as the market appears to be in a holding pattern ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management was asked whether to buy, sell or hold New York Community Bank after she recommended it on "Halftime" recently. She discusses why she is still holding the regional bank and why she is predicting its shares will continue to go higher. Also, Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital talked about why investors shouldn't short megacap tech names but can look to hedge some positions.