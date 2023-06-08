These stocks are gaining momentum as they break above a key technical level

These stocks aren't waiting for the Federal Reserve to signal a bullish turn. Investors are closely eyeing signals from the central bank as to what policy decisions will come out of meetings on June 13-14. Wall Street seems to be somewhat convinced inflation has shown signs of abating in a meaningful way , which could push the Fed to pause, albeit with hawkish commentary. Stocks were rising ahead of this key event next week, with some gaining nice momentum that could build to a notable technical level. For this list, CNBC used FactSet data to screen for stocks in the S & P 500 that have been trading above their 50-day moving average in the market's past five sessions. These stocks are still shy of the touted "golden cross," as their 50-day moving average has yet to surpass their 200-day moving average, which is seen as a harbinger of more upside ahead. Prudential Financial stock has steadily outpaced its 50-day moving average over the past five trading sessions in June. Shares last closed at $85.76 Wednesday, while the stock's 50-day moving average sits at $82.79. Analysts indicate the stock can rebound, however, with 60% polled by FactSet rating the stock as a hold with an average $91.93 price target. Fox Class B stock has gained 10.3% from the start of 2023. Shares last closed at $31.18 per share, while its 50-day moving average stood at $29.97. Analysts are mixed on the stock, however, with 58% of those polled by FactSet rating the stock a hold. About a third maintain a buy rating. The average target price implies about 15% upside for the entertainment company's stock. General Motors has analysts slightly more excited than its peers on this list, with 56% of analysts polled by FactSet having a buy rating on the stock. About 40% of analysts rate shares as a hold. The stock has climbed just above 6% from the start of 2023. Meanwhile, the stock's Wednesday close of $36.22 sits comfortably above its 50-day moving average of $33.81.