LIVE UPDATES
Trump indicted live updates: Ex-president ordered to report to federal court Tuesday
This is CNBC's live blog covering the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Donald Trump has become the first U.S. president, former or otherwise, to be indicted on federal criminal charges.
Trump announced in Thursday night posts on his Truth Social platform that prosecutors had notified his attorneys he had been indicted. NBC News confirmed soon after that he faces seven counts.
Trump, the leading contender for the GOP presidential nomination next year, is scheduled to appear Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Miami. The former president had kept reams of classified documents in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida until federal agents raided it last year and seized the records.
The ex-president said he's innocent and ripped the case as the "box hoax."
Special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating Trump over the removal of classified documents from the White House after he left office, as well as apparent efforts by Trump and his aides to potentially stymie the government's investigation.
This is the second time Trump has been indicted. Last month, a grand jury in New York indicted Trump on state charges for allegedly falsifying business records related to hush money payments to women who said they had sexual trysts with him.
Trump still faces two other criminal probes, as well: Smith's investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol, and an inquiry in Georgia looking into whether he attempted to interfere with the presidential election in that state.
Trump is 'corrupt,' former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans who appeared on the Jan 6. committee that investigated the 2021 insurrection at the Capitol, wrote in a tweet Thursday that Trump is "a criminal not a victim."
Kinzinger said that Trump is "corrupt," and that he will try to claim the indictment is a "witch-hunt."
"If in fact he was the victim (he's not) he would be one of the weakest men ever, since he just continually gets victimized and can't stop it," he wrote.
–Ashley Capoot
Mary Trump taunts her uncle
Mary Trump, who wrote a damning tell-all book about her uncle and then sued him and other family members in a lawsuit alleging fraud, taunted her relative after news of his federal indictment.
Mary Trump posted a picture on Twitter of Hillary Clinton, whom Trump defeated in the 2016 presidential election, bearing an unimpressed expression and resting her head on her hand.
"For those of you keeping score at home: ZERO indictments / ZERO counts," the former president's niece tweeted.
— Kevin Breuninger
GOP rival Christie declines to comment on indictment
Sources close to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — who launched his own bid for the Republican presidential nomination earlier this week — told NBC News he would wait to comment until he sees Trump's indictment text and speak to the specifics after reviewing it.
Christie is a former federal prosecutor himself. He's made attacking Trump, a former ally of his, the main theme of his campaign.
— Michele Luhn
Who is special counsel Jack Smith?
The federal probe into the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago was led by Jack Smith, a former chief prosecutor at The Hague.
Smith was tapped by Attorney General Merrick Garland last November to serve as special counsel overseeing Trump-related criminal probes into the classified documents and the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.
Upon taking up the role of special counsel, Smith resigned from his job at The Hague investigating and adjudicating war crimes in Kosovo, Garland said in his announcement.
Smith's career as a prosecutor began in the New York County District Attorney's Office in the 1990s. He became an assistant U.S. attorney in New York in 1999. In 2008, he worked at The Hague overseeing war crime prosecutions. From 2010 to 2015, he headed the Department of Justice's Public Integrity section.
He also competes in Ironman triathlon races, Reuters reported.
— Kevin Breuninger
Trump indicted on seven counts, his lawyer confirms
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on seven counts, his attorney John Rowley confirmed to NBC News.
The specific nature of the charges remains unknown, as the indictment remains sealed.
— Ashley Capoot
GOP rival Ramaswamy pledges to pardon Trump
Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy called Trump's indictment "an affront to every citizen" in a statement Thursday.
"We cannot devolve into a banana republic where the party in power uses police force to arrest its political opponents," said Ramaswamy, whose bid for the White House is considered a long shot.
He pledged to pardon Trump in January 2025 if he's elected.
— Ashley Capoot
Trump posts video after revealing indictment: 'This is warfare for the law'
Trump posted a four-minute video of himself ripping his political foes and accusing those responsible for his latest indictment of trying to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.
"They figured the way they're going to stop us is by using what's called warfare. And that's what it is, this is warfare for the law, and we can't let it happen," Trump said in the video posted from his Truth Social account.
"We can't let this continue to go on because it's ripping our country to shreds," Trump said.
He claimed the federal indictment was a "hoax," likening it to a bevy of other investigations, scandals and impeachment efforts that have swirled around the president over the course of his political career.
"It's just a continuation — seven years, even after I'm out," he said.
— Kevin Breuninger
Trump campaign is fundraising off special counsel indictment
The Trump campaign wasted no time attempting to leverage the former president's indictment as a fundraising opportunity.
"We are watching our Republic DIE before our very eyes," read a fundraising message attributed to Trump.
The message decries the "Deep State" aiming to "take us down," before asking for contributions — with suggested amounts of $24, $47, $75, $100 or $250 — in order to "prove that YOU will NEVER surrender our country to the radical left."
— Kevin Breuninger
White House declines to comment
The White House told NBC's Kristen Welker it will not comment on Trump's indictment.
— Ashley Capoot
'I AM AN INNOCENT MAN,' Trump declares after announcing charges
Former President Donald Trump was quick to proclaim his innocence and tar his prosecutors as politically corrupt as he revealed that he has been indicted on charges related to the classified documents he kept after leaving office.
"I AM AN INNOCENT MAN," Trump declared in a three-part social media post on his platform Truth Social.
"This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America," Trump wrote. "We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!"
— Kevin Breuninger