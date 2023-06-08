Trump indicted live updates: Ex-president ordered to report to federal court Tuesday

Donald Trump has become the first U.S. president, former or otherwise, to be indicted on federal criminal charges.

Trump announced in Thursday night posts on his Truth Social platform that prosecutors had notified his attorneys he had been indicted. NBC News confirmed soon after that he faces seven counts.

Trump, the leading contender for the GOP presidential nomination next year, is scheduled to appear Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Miami. The former president had kept reams of classified documents in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida until federal agents raided it last year and seized the records.

The ex-president said he's innocent and ripped the case as the "box hoax."

Special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating Trump over the removal of classified documents from the White House after he left office, as well as apparent efforts by Trump and his aides to potentially stymie the government's investigation.

This is the second time Trump has been indicted. Last month, a grand jury in New York indicted Trump on state charges for allegedly falsifying business records related to hush money payments to women who said they had sexual trysts with him.

Trump still faces two other criminal probes, as well: Smith's investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol, and an inquiry in Georgia looking into whether he attempted to interfere with the presidential election in that state.