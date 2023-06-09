Asia markets rise as S&P 500 hits new 2023 high, China's inflation data expected to remain low

A vegetables stall in the Haizhu area of Guangzhou, China, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. China's consumer inflation slowed to the weakest pace in two years in April while producer prices fell deeper into deflation, reflecting muted domestic demand and softer commodity costs. Source: Bloomberg

Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise after the S&P 500 hit a new high for 2023 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a third straight day of gains.

A key focus for next week would be the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on June 13 and 14, especially after jobless claims increased more than expected to their highest since October 2021, a potential sign that the labor market is softening up after more than a year of interest rate hikes.

Asia investors will be watching for China's consumer price index for May, after the country saw its inflation rate sink to just 0.1% in April, it lowest point since November 2020. Producer prices, meanwhile, are expected to fall by 4.3% in May, according to a Reuters survey, which would mark the lowest since mid-2016.