Asia markets rise as S&P 500 hits new 2023 high, China's inflation data expected to remain low
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise after the S&P 500 hit a new high for 2023 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a third straight day of gains.
A key focus for next week would be the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on June 13 and 14, especially after jobless claims increased more than expected to their highest since October 2021, a potential sign that the labor market is softening up after more than a year of interest rate hikes.
Asia investors will be watching for China's consumer price index for May, after the country saw its inflation rate sink to just 0.1% in April, it lowest point since November 2020. Producer prices, meanwhile, are expected to fall by 4.3% in May, according to a Reuters survey, which would mark the lowest since mid-2016.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 popped 1.16%, reversing some of its losses the last two days, while the Topix gained 0.78%. South Korea's Kospi inched 0.39% higher and the Kosdaq moved up 0.76%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.28%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures stood at 19,379, pointing to a higher open compared to the HSI's last close of 19,299.18.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes climbed higher, with the Nasdaq Composite leading gains and advancing 1.02%, while the S&P 500 was 0.62% higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%.
— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Darla Mercado contributed to this report
Watch these stocks as they signal bullish run in the past five trading sessions
A collection of stocks are trading above their respective 50-day moving average, which is a key level that could signal a bullish turn.
While still falling short of the celebrated "golden cross," a stock's price trading above its 50-day moving average is still a key indicator that more upside could be on the horizon.
CNBC screened for stocks within the S&P 500 using FactSet data. The list includes names like Caterpillar and General Motors as well as finance sector picks Citizens and Truist Financial.
— Brian Evans, Nick Wells
Weekly jobless claims show unexpected increase
Initial jobless claims posted an unexpected jump last week, indicating that the labor market could be softening up.
First-time filings for unemployment benefits totaled 261,000 for the week ended June 3, up 28,000 from the previous period and well ahead of the Dow Jones estimate of 235,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
That's the highest weekly level for claims since Oct. 20, 2021.
Continuing claims fell on the week, dropping 37,000 to 1.757 million.
—Jeff Cox
U.S. Treasury yields climb as investors assess interest rate outlook
U.S. Treasurys rose on Thursday as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve's next interest rate policy decision, which is expected on June 14. In a week that is light on the data front, investors reflected on economic reports and comments from central bank officials made since the last Fed meeting.
At 4:14 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was trading more than one basis point higher at 3.7973%. The 2-year Treasury yield was up by over one basis point to 4.565%.