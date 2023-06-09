5 things you should always buy at Costco—and 5 you can skip

With low prices on bulk-sized items, Costco has attracted thousands of loyal customers willing to spend at least $60 per year for its membership fee. The wholesaler is ranked No. 2 for best reputation in a recent Axios Harris Poll and its global membership renewal rate is a steady 90.5%, according to Costco's most recent earnings report. However, while its prices are typically low — especially for its Kirkland Signature store brand — not everything at Costco will be sold at the lowest prices you can find. Costco also doesn't price match with competitors. And with bulk sizes, you can have too much of a good thing, particularly food that's going to spoil within weeks of being purchased. To help navigate the aisles, CNBC Make It asked Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com, for some of the best Costco deals, as well as other items worth skipping.

What's worth buying

1. Gas Costco consistently has lower gas prices when compared with local gas stations, although you'll need a $60 Costco membership to access their pumps. As of Thursday, a regular gallon of gas at a New York Costco runs $3.39, according to GasBuddy data. But at many competing gas stations nearby, a gallon costs about $3.70. The only catch with Costco gas is that "everybody in town knows it's cheap," says Ramhold. That means that lines are common, especially on weekends or just before and after work hours during weekdays. "If you have the time and you need gas, by all means, get gas while you're there, because it's well worth it," she says. 2. Nuts Costco has a wide variety of nuts that come with some of the lowest prices you can find. "I've never seen another store beat Costco prices, whether you're buying cans of salted peanuts, mixed nuts or if you're buying three pounds of raw almonds," says Ramhold. But since Costco sells nuts in bulk, make sure you aren't buying more than you normally consume, as they can spoil over time. Whole nuts last up to a year when stored in a freezer, but unshelled or ground nuts only last about six months, according to Food & Wine. 3. Maple syrup A 33.8 ounce jug of Kirkland-branded maple syrup can be found for $14.99, which is at least a few dollars less than what you find in regular grocery stores, or even in big box stores like Walmart. "When you break down the unit price, it's much better compared to shopping at regular grocery stores, or even big box stores like Walmart," says Ramhold.



Kirkland brand maple syrup is a hit with Costco-focused food review websites, with one rating it a "must buy." "It's so good," says Ramhold, who uses it as a sweetener in a lot of her baking. "It's something that's always in my fridge." 4. Eggs Even when egg prices shot up by 82% in 2023, Costco had some of the lowest prices on eggs you could find in stores, says Ramhold. Costco also offers a wide variety of grade A-certified eggs, including organic and cage-free brands. And Kirkland Signature eggs hold up well when compared with grocery store house brands. With some store brands, "the egg shell will be weirdly thin," says Ramhold. "With Costco, their eggs are always perfectly fine." 5. Pizza Costco's famously cheap $1.50 hot dog and drink combo gets a lot of attention, but you could argue the store's food court pizza offers even more value. At $9.95 for a large pizza, "you can easily feed a family of four," says Ramhold. The cost of Costco pie is nearly half the national average, which is $17.81, according to a recent report by Slice, a technology platform for pizzerias owners. Individual slices are also cheap, costing only $1.99.

What you can skip