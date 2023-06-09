Cramer cautions investors to 'temper your enthusiasm,' with the market overbought

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Friday's key moments. 'Temper your enthusiasm' Consider Palo Alto profits Let Amazon soar 1. 'Temper your enthusiasm' The S & P 500 on Friday broke above the closely watched 4,300-level for the first time since August, and the broad U.S. stock index is now up more than 20% since its October 2022 low. Technology stocks on Friday continued to shine, led by electric-vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), which is in the green for the 11th-straight session. Jim Cramer said Friday that investors should be mindful that Wall Street's recent gains have now pushed the stock market into overbought territory, according to the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator . "I think it's important to temper your enthusiasm," Jim said, suggesting investors should look to lock in some profits in recent standout performers. 2. Consider Palo Alto profits Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is one Club stock to potentially trim, Jim said. Shares of the cybersecurity company have risen more than 3% this week following news that it would be added to the S & P 500 this month, pushing its one-month gains to over 20%. Salesforce (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) are two other technology stocks that Jim suggested could be stocks in which to book profits. All three companies remain well-positioned and stocks to own going forward. However, with the market overbought, "you should be looking not to add, but to trim," Jim said. 3. Let Amazon soar One tech stock Jim is recommending investors let ride is Amazon (AMZN). "Don't sell Amazon," he said Friday. Over the past month, the ecommerce and cloud giant has seen its stock price climb roughly 17%. "I think Amazon is having a renaissance of its core [online retail] business," Jim said, with a reacceleration of its more-profitable cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services, expected at some point later in the year. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence tools is poised to spark that cloud growth. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long PANW, CRM, MSFT, AMZN. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.