Drop in Wall Street’s fear gauge is the least-appreciated market positive, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

Fundstrat's Tom Lee thinks investors are underappreciating the drop in Wall Street's "fear gauge" as one of the key drivers of this year's gains. The S & P 500 is up nearly 12% through Thursday's close and on Friday crossed above 4,300 — a level not seen since August 2022. Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) — the preferred measure of market volatility on the Street — has dropped to around 13.65, near its lowest levels since before the Covid-19 pandemic began in early 2020. "The VIX impact is the least appreciated" upside catalyst for stocks, said Lee, the firm's head of research, in a Friday note. "Our work from December 2022 shows that in [the] last 30 years, post-negative equity year (2022), when VIX is down YoY, the median gain is 22%." "VIX trajectory, in other words, was the single biggest determinant at the start of 2023," he said. Lee is one of the biggest bulls on Wall Street, forecasting the S & P 500 will rise more than 20% this year. However, he pointed to two events next week that could be the "most critical" to the second half of 2023: May consumer price index release Tuesday : Lee said a month-over-month reading of less than 0.3% would be a "positive surprise" for the market. Federal Reserve policy announcement Wednesday : Investors largely expect the Fed to keep rates at current levels. However, Lee pointed out that the fed funds futures market is pricing in about an 80% chance of a July rate hike. "If May Core CPI < 0.4%, then we see these odds dropping to zero for each month." "Our view remains that inflation is tracking lower than consensus/Fed see and it is just a matter of time before the lagged CPI/PCE reports reflect this reality," he said. "And if this plays out, the Fed's pause will morph into a data dependent mode, where the bar is raised for further hikes."