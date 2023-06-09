Here's what it takes to get a stock out of our Bullpen and into the Club portfolio

You may have noticed our new weekly Mailbag education feature , where we answer subscribers' questions as part of our commitment to demystifying Wall Street jargon and trading concepts to help make you a better and more informed investor. Here's our Mailbag email investingclubmailbag@cnbc.com — so you send your questions directly to Jim Cramer and his team of analysts. Make sure to read our weekly Mailbag dispatch to see if your question is one of the ones we pick to answer. (Reminder, we can't offer personal investing advice. We will only consider more general questions about the investment process or stocks in the portfolio or related industries.) This week's question: I'm a founding member of the Investing Club. The club is fantastic! With MRVL currently in the "Bullpen," at what price would Jim and Jeff decide to make a buy and add it to the portfolio? Many thanks. — Tim from Dallas When it comes to our Bullpen watch list, there usually isn't a specific price we are looking for that would prompt an initiation. Rather, our decision to initiate a position is heavily dependent on our valuation of the stock and view of the business over the next six to nine months. Also factored into any initiation decision is our current exposure to the industry or end market in question. With Marvell Technology (MRVL), we have to consider that while demand for artificial-intelligence-oriented chips is red hot right now, much of the rest of the semiconductor sector remains under pressure due to tight corporate budgets and a slow start to China's reopening. Until we see demand broaden out, we are happy to keep our focus to Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). While Nvidia is clearly the AI semiconductor leader thanks to the H100 chip and its massive AI software libraries, AMD has the next best setup with its MI300 integrated CPU + GPU data center chip launch later this year. (Need a refresher on all the semiconductor terms? Check out our comprehensive guide to the industry .) Marvell can ultimately prove an AI winner, too, which is why it remains in the Bullpen. Management said the roughly $200 million of AI-related revenue generated last year should double to $400 million this year and $800 million in 2024. That's good news, but not enough to get excited about the stock right here and now, given the Street expects Marvell to generate more than $5.5 billion in total sales this year and about $6.5 billion next year. It's a small slice of the overall business. And the other units are still challenged. In its most recent quarter, data center sales — the biggest segment for Marvell — fell 32% annually and 12% sequentially. Consumer sales declined 20% annually and 21% sequentially. Automotive/industrial sales were flat versus last year and down 10% sequentially. Enterprise networking and carrier infrastructure rose over the year-ago period, up 27% and 15%, respectively, the former was flat sequentially and the latter up only 5% versus the prior quarter. In total, companywide sales fell 9% annually and 7% sequentially. MRVL NVDA YTD mountain Marvell vs Nvidia YTD performance Nvidia, on the other hand, is clearly seeing trends improve right here and now. Data center sales, which represent the largest chunk of business, rose 14% annually and 18% sequentially. Gaming, the second largest segment, was down 38% annually, but rose 22% sequentially, implying that we've likely seen the bottom. Same for professional visualization sales, which dropped 53% annually but gained 31% sequentially. Automotive sales soared 114% annually and 1% sequentially. Clearly, Nvidia is benefiting from its extremely concentrated exposure to accelerated computing and artificial intelligence in a way that Marvell isn't. We would become more interested in Marvell shares once we start to see the demand from customers broaden out beyond just accelerated computing and AI solutions. As for valuation ... Marvell vs. Nvidia: 3-year forward PE ratio ... the recent surge in MRVL made the stock more expensive from a price-to-earnings perspective. Nvidia got cheaper, even after a huge rally. Comparing PE ratios, there is always a premium for NVDA, but it has contracted significantly (see chart below). The valuation based on growth-adjusted earnings ( indicated by the "PEG" ratio ) puts NVDA at a discount to MRVL for the first time in over three years. Marvell vs. Nvidia: 3-year forward PEG ratio Finally, we see no reason to add exposure to parts of the semiconductor space that are currently under pressure and pleased with our targeted approach focused on accelerated computing and artificial intelligence. However, once demand for other kinds of chips picks up, Marvell will be one to buy (though again, the valuation at the time will also have to be considered). It has a great management team that is focused on longer-term secular trends (Cloud, 5G, automotive/industrial), which is why we put it right back in the Bullpen after we exited it . (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

