Americans owe nearly $1 trillion in credit card debt—here's the breakdown by age

Americans now hold a record amount of credit card debt — nearly $988 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank's latest data.

"As inflation rose to near 40-year high levels, many consumers have used credit to help manage their budgets, leading to record- or near-record high balances," Michele Raneri, vice president of U.S. research and consulting at TransUnion, said in TransUnion's "Q1 2023 Credit Industry Insights Report."

On average, Americans carry around $5,733 in credit card debt, according to TransUnion's latest report. But when you break it down by age, most carry more than that.

Those between the ages of 40 and 49 hold an average of about $7,600 in credit card debt — the highest of any age bracket, per TransUnion data provided to CNBC Make It.

"Gen Xers can be especially squeezed by credit card debt because they're living expensive years right now," Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com, told CNBC in January. "They might be sandwiched between caring for elderly parents and raising their own kids — maybe even putting them through college."

On the other hand, the youngest credit card users between the ages of 18 and 29 have around $2,900 of debt, per TransUnion's data. This is understandable since most people in that age group are just beginning to use credit cards.

Here's the average amount of credit card debt Americans hold at every age, according to TransUnion.