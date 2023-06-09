Some delivery workers biked 50 miles in the thick of the NYC wildfire smog: 'It's an ominous feeling'

Smoky haze from wildfires in Canada diminishes the visibility of the Empire State Building on June 7, 2023 in New York City.

On Wednesday, the streets were emptier in midtown Manhattan with many employees working from home due to the dangerous air quality brought on by Canada's wildfires. But some like Josh Wood, a 25-year-old delivery worker for Uber Eats, had to remain outside for an eight-hour workday — his job, like many others, requires it. "New York City is supposed to be busy. When we're the only ones on the street, it's usually for a reason," Wood tells CNBC Make It. "A lot of people have the luxury of staying home, but we don't get that option ... It's an ominous feeling." Wood bikes an average of 40 to 50 miles a day shepherding food and other products to people's doorsteps. After his shift ended at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, he went home and immediately fell asleep, exhausted from the physical tax of the smoke. The next day, he woke up and did another full day of work outside, despite the city's record-setting poor air quality and a noticeable toll on his lungs. "It's always been a key to being able to actually make a living off of these [delivery] apps. You have to be willing to work in the weather conditions that nobody else wants to work in," Wood says. Uber Eats did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

'It's not the first time'

Los Deliveristas Unidos, a New York-based advocacy group working to secure labor protections for app delivery workers, advised its members to stay home on Wednesday, though it knew that was not possible for many. "Many food delivery workers cannot afford to stay home because they rely on tips to make ends meet and provide for their families," says Ligia Guallpa, the executive director of the Workers' Justice Project, which created Los Deliveristas Unidos in 2020. "It is not the first time they have been at the frontlines, ensuring the safety of New Yorkers by allowing them to stay indoors." Wood said that this week on the job was reminiscent of the peak of the pandemic when he also had to ignore the public safety mandate to stay indoors. Delivery workers are among the many kinds of jobs that require outdoor labor. Construction workers, landscapers and highway maintenance laborers, for example, have to spend the majority of their day outside, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As the climate changes, bringing extreme weather more frequently, it could mean more unsafe work environments for those who cannot hunker down to do their jobs from home.

Putting 'your body on the line'