How Samsung became the world’s No. 2 advanced chipmaker and set the stage for a U.S. manufacturing boom

Samsung's $17 billion new chip fab is under construction in Taylor, Texas, on April 19, 2023. Katie Brigham

'We do not settle'

Samsung is one of only three companies that manufacture the world's most advanced chips, ranking second behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and ahead of Intel . Now Samsung is setting its sights on catching TSMC. "We do not settle to be No. 2," said Jon Taylor, Samsung's corporate vice president of fab engineering, in an interview. "Samsung is never satisfied with No. 2 as a business, as a company. We're very aggressive." The company announced an ambitious new road map in October, pursuing a goal to triple capacity of leading-edge manufacturing, and to make industry-leading 2-nanometer chips by 2025 and get them down to 1.4-nanometer by 2027. "If Samsung hits their targets, they'll leapfrog ahead of TSMC, but that's a big if," Patel said. "TSMC is the only one that the industry trusts to hit their road map." CNBC recently went inside Samsung's Austin chip fab, for the first in-depth tour given on camera to a U.S. journalist. While there, we got a rare interview with the head of Samsung's U.S. chip business, Jinman Han. A 34-year veteran of the company, Han's U.S. oversight includes the foundry operations and the memory chips business. "We really want to be a bedrock for U.S. industry," Han told CNBC.

Samsung got its start in 1938 as the Samsung Sanghoe Trading Company, founded by Lee Byung-chull in Korea. Samsung

Samsung got its start 85 years ago, when founder Lee Byung-chull created it as a trading company for exporting fruit, vegetables and fish in Korea. "His vision was for our company to be eternal, strong and powerful," Han said. "So, he chose the name Samsung, which literally means three stars." To survive two major wars, the company diversified into industries like textiles and retail. Samsung Electronics was established in 1969, the first Samsung TV came out in 1972, and two years after that Samsung bought Hankook Semiconductor in a bold effort to establish the vertically integrated consumer electronics giant the company is today. Samsung opened its first U.S. offices in New Jersey in 1978. By 1983, it was making 64KB dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips, which were commonly used in computers, and the company had a new U.S. office in Silicon Valley. Lee Kun-hee took over after his father's death in 1987, and Samsung's first mobile phone came a year later. And now Samsung is the world's biggest smartphone provider, going head-to-head with Apple . Just a decade after making its first memory chip, Samsung was coming to market with a version that had 1,000 times the capacity. It gained international acclaim in 1992 with the world's first 64MB DRAM chip, placing the company squarely in first place in memory, where it remains today. "Its presence is so ubiquitous in South Korea that they call their country the Republic of Samsung," said Geoffrey Cain, author of the book "Samsung Rising," published in 2020. Samsung started making chips in the U.S. with its fab in Austin, Texas, which broke ground in 1996. It opened a second fab in the Texas capital city in 2007. Today, Samsung's Austin operation is entirely devoted to foundry.

Samsung workers in the cleanroom of the company's Austin chip fab on April 19, 2023. Samsung

Samsung's expansion has brought with it some legal conflict. In 2018, the company finally ended a seven-year legal battle with Apple over whether Samsung copied the iPhone. Terms weren't disclosed. "Apple got a payment from Samsung, so Apple technically won," Cain said. "But when you add up all the legal costs, all the fighting, all those years, it was just a neutral zero on zero for both sides." Challenges haven't been limited to the courtroom. In South Korea, protests have erupted around Jay Y. Lee, the third generation of Samsung's founding family to take the helm. He served time in prison for bribery before being pardoned in August and becoming executive chairman in October. And during the pandemic, Samsung was hurt by the global chip shortage as demand peaked and the supply chain was disrupted. "It was really painful," Han said. "When you look at your customers asking for more chips, but there's no way you can provide that, it was so painful." That dynamic is changing. As consumers rein in their spending in the face of rising inflation, demand for memory chips has weakened sharply. Han said Samsung's internal data analysis shows "the market will rebound possibly by end of this year."

Geopolitical tug of war

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol looks on as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a visit to a semiconductor factory at the Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek Campus in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, May 20, 2022. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Power and water