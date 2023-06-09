Tech leaders are calling for an A.I. pause because they have no product ready, Palantir CEO says

Palantir's boss Alex Karp opposes the idea of a pause in artificial intelligence research, in contrast to an open letter from the Future of Life Institute signed by some of the biggest names in the tech industry.

The letter, which has garnered over 31,000 signatures including names like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, called for a pause on AI research on models larger than GPT-4, which powers tools such as ChatGPT.

The letter also said that if "such a pause cannot be enacted quickly, governments should step in and institute a moratorium."

Speaking to BBC Radio in an interview broadcast Thursday, Karp said he is of the view that "many of the people asking for a pause, are asking for a pause because they have no product."

He added, without naming anyone, that this is because "people who have nothing to offer want to study AI," but by taking a pause, this could lead to adversaries stealing a lead in not only commercial applications, but also military applications.

To him, "studying this and allowing other people to win both on commercial areas and on the battlefield" is a really bad strategy.