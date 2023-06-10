CNBC Investing Club

The S&P climbs into bull market territory, with the Fed back in focus next week

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
People walk by Wall Street Bull in the Financial District on March 07, 2023 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

This past week proved be another win for the bulls, as the market rally broadened out beyond the big players in the tech sector. The S&P 500 is officially in bull market territory, closing up over 20% from its October 2022 low.