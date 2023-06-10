The S&P climbs into bull market territory, with the Fed back in focus next week

This past week proved be another win for the bulls, as the market rally broadened out beyond the big players in the tech sector. The S & P 500 is officially in bull market territory, closing up over 20% from its October 2022 low. Next week will bring several updates on the state of inflation in the U.S., with the consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, begins its two-day June meeting on Tuesday, with investors widely expecting the central bank to pause interest-rate hikes . Of course, that could change depending on the CPI and PPI data. Regardless, investors expect the Fed's commentary to remain somewhat hawkish, guiding for future rate raises down the line. The market currently expects the bank to raise its benchmark rate in July. At the same time, the Club will hold its June Monthly Meeting on Wednesday. As always, we welcome questions from members. On Thursday, we'll get another look at the state of the consumer when the government releases its monthly report on retail sales for May. Simultaneously, the Fed will release Thursday its industrial production-and-capacity report for last month, highlighting the state of U.S. manufacturing. Here's the full rundown of key economic data to watch out for in the week ahead: Monday, June 12 After the bell: Oracle (ORCL) Tuesday, June 13 8:30 a.m. ET: CPI Wednesday, June 14 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI 2:00 p.m. ET: Federal Open Market Committee Meeting After the bell: Lennar (LEN) Thursday, June 15 8:30 a.m. ET: Weekly initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m. ET: Retail sales 9:15 a.m. ET: Capacity utilization & industrial production Before the bell: Kroger (KR), Jabil (JBL) After the bell: Adobe (ADBE) Looking back Factory orders for April and the May ISM services purchasing managers index both came in below expectations this past week. On Thursday, initial jobless claims increased by 28,000 for the week ending June 3, to 261,000, well above the 235,000 expected by the market. Trades for the week of June 5 Tuesday We sold 25 shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) . Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust now owns 265 shares of AMD, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 1.25%. As of Friday's settle, the U.S. dollar index is trading around the 103 level. Gold remains around $1,970 per ounce. West Texas Intermediate crude is hovering around the low $70s-per-barrel region. The yield on the 10-year Treasury is holding around 3.7%. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

People walk by Wall Street Bull in the Financial District on March 07, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images