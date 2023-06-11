Barack Obama shares his No. 1 piece of career advice for Gen Z: 'Just learn how to get stuff done'

The secret to building a successful career is becoming a better problem solver, says former President Barack Obama.

No matter what disruptions shake up the economy — whether it's the pandemic, AI or climate change— being a resourceful, adaptable employee will make you indispensable, Obama told LinkedIn News' "This Is Working" podcast on June 1.

This is especially true for Gen Zers, many of whom started their careers in fractured hybrid or remote work environments at the height of the pandemic.

"The most important advice I give to young people is … just learn how to get stuff done," Obama explained. "I've seen at every level people who are very good at describing problems, people who are very sophisticated in explaining why something went wrong or why something can't get fixed, but what I'm always looking for is no matter how small the problem or how big it is, somebody who says, 'Let me take care of that.'"

Projecting an attitude of "whatever it is that's needed, I can handle it" at work, the former president added, will help you build a strong rapport with your co-workers and managers. "Whoever's running that organization will notice, I promise," he said.

Obama's recommendation is similar to the career advice Bill Gates gave to the Class of 2023.

"Gravitate toward work that solves a problem," the Microsoft founder told students at Northern Arizona University's commencement ceremony last month. "When you spend your days doing something that solves a big problem, it energizes you to do your best work. It forces you to be more creative, and it gives your life a stronger sense of purpose."

Ultimately, the best way to stand out in a new job — and position yourself as a valued employee — is to nail "whatever is assigned to you," Obama concluded. "You're killing it … because people will notice, that's somebody who can get something done."

