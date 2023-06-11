Cramer lists reasons to book some profits in this lofty market. 'You only need to get rich once'

Nobody wants to leave a good party, least of all, me. But the good news is the stock market isn't a party. You don't have to leave all at once. You can step out a bit, if the party gets too hot, and then come back when you think it's more appropriate. Sure, you have to give back some stock, preferably the most overheated kind, but that should never be an issue.
Let me give you a perfect example of what I mean. On Saturday, my wife, Lisa, and I, signed bottles of her mezcal, Fosforo, at a terrific location on Long Island, The Wine Guy. We got a sold-out crowd and among the mezcal lovers were many CNBC Investing Club members. It's always a spectacular thing to meet so many of you (hence my desire to either have a Vegas weekend or a cruise, where we can all meet and have classes and teach and learn from each other). Something pretty amazing happened. I learned how many of you had made hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars on Nvidia (NVDA). It was a rather incredible time.